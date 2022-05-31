Analysts Expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.61 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Couchbase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BASE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

