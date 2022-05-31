Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $984.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,842,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

