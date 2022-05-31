Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.67. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $13.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,799 shares of company stock worth $10,296,683. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

