Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) to report $62.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $263.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $269.00 million, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $283.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 114,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

