Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $88.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $377.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.93 million, with estimates ranging from $325.80 million to $430.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $912,171,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197,439. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.