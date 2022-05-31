Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.52. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,375. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

