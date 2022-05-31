Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $7.38

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333. Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

