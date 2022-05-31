Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $60.77

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.91 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.