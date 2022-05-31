Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $138.80

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. 7,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

