Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $168.21

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.35 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.