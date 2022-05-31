Analysts Set freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Target Price at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

freenet stock remained flat at $$26.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

