Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) PT at $69.50

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $806.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

