Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $36.22

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,946. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

