Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) PT at $8,716.67

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($103.11) to GBX 8,500 ($107.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($108.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

