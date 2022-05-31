Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $164.83

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Primerica stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,863. Primerica has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

