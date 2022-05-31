Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $11.61

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 294.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 271,844 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

