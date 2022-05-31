Analysts Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €130.36

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.36 ($140.17).

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($156.99) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR:SAP traded up €1.13 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €95.12 ($102.28). 1,423,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. SAP has a twelve month low of €86.81 ($93.34) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.25.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

