Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $58.45

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 34,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,112. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

