Analysts Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target at $13.68

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 51,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

