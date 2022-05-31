Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $69.44

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 132,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,022. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.