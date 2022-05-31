AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,385 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $17.81.
A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
