AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,385 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.