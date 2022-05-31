Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aperam from €57.00 ($61.29) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

