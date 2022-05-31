AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down to $107.88

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.88, but opened at $104.16. AppFolio shares last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.