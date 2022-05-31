Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,825. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

