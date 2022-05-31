Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ACHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.10 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,901 shares of company stock worth $1,393,701 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

