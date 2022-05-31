Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 839,134 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $10,219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,411,000 after buying an additional 529,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.