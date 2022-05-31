Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 4.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 4,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 657,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

