Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.48) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AT1. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.84) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.24) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.37 ($4.70) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.43 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

