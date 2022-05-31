Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $176.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.79.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

