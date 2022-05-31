Ashe Capital Management LP Makes New $80.74 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,264,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,742,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 92,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.