Ashe Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,740. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.