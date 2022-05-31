Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,112. The company has a market cap of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

