ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Plans Dividend of $0.37

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.366 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

