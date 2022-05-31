ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACLLF. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

