ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Rating Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.39.

ACO.X stock opened at C$45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.04. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

