Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Stake Lessened by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,803 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAH. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,280,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 758,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.