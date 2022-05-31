Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after buying an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

