Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,212 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Atmos Energy worth $105,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.73. 12,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

