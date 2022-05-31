AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:T opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

