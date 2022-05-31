Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. 165,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 40,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities – Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

