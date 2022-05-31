Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 720 ($9.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.53) to GBX 601 ($7.60) in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 689.56 ($8.72).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 590.80 ($7.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

