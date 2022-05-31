Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 660 at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

