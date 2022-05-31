Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.