Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
