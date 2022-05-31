Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
