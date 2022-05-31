Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

