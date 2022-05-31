AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

