Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.90

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 18958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

