AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AXIM opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
