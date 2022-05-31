B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in B2Gold by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,636,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,868. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

