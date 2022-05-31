Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.38.

Shares of BLZE opened at 6.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 5.28 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

