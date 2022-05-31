Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.02

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Banner by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

